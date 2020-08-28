Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 28, 2020 : NIO, XPEV, AAL, DB, CCL, NCLH, AAPL, UAL, ADMA, QQQ, TSLA, GE

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 42.54 to 11,968.7. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 9,211,320 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.7499 at $19.13, with 5,353,512 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 147.15% of the target price of $13.



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +2.65 at $23.87, with 2,544,578 shares traded.



American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is +0.42 at $13.70, with 932,039 shares traded. AAL's current last sale is 114.17% of the target price of $12.



Deutsche Bank AG (DB) is +0.22 at $9.95, with 784,976 shares traded. DB's current last sale is 136.3% of the target price of $7.3.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.57 at $16.69, with 567,197 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 104.31% of the target price of $16.



Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is +0.71 at $17.36, with 487,020 shares traded. NCLH's current last sale is 108.5% of the target price of $16.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +3.2 at $503.24, with 408,273 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.73. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) is +1.39 at $37.61, with 383,278 shares traded. UAL's current last sale is 85.48% of the target price of $44.



ADMA Biologics Inc (ADMA) is +0.04 at $2.79, with 368,179 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ADMA is in the "strong buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.78 at $291.83, with 345,793 shares traded. This represents a 76.94% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +68.25 at $2,307.00, with 330,281 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



General Electric Company (GE) is +0.05 at $6.53, with 321,054 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GE is in the "buy range".

