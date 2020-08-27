Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 27, 2020 : NIO, CLVS, FLDM, ABT, AAL, COTY, QQQ, SQQQ, LI, CCL, NCLH, ANF
The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -11.3 to 11,960.64. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 13,203,589 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:
NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.61 at $19.83, with 4,871,952 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.
Clovis Oncology, Inc. (CLVS) is +0.79 at $5.75, with 1,133,068 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.93. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for CLVS is 7.827453; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.
Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM) is -1.55 at $9.88, with 981,289 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.
Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is +8.16 at $111.35, with 945,262 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ABT is in the "buy range".
American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is +0.315 at $13.10, with 833,872 shares traded. AAL's current last sale is 109.17% of the target price of $12.
Coty Inc. (COTY) is -0.16 at $3.69, with 693,877 shares traded. Business Wire Reports: Coty Inc. Reports Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results
Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.13 at $291.83, with 539,484 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.03 at $22.03, with 472,498 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.
Li Auto Inc. (LI) is -1.62 at $21.76, with 457,068 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.
Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.27 at $15.55, with 341,141 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 97.19% of the target price of $16.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is +0.32 at $16.04, with 334,543 shares traded. NCLH's current last sale is 100.25% of the target price of $16.
Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) is +1.37 at $12.50, with 327,760 shares traded. GlobeNewswire Reports: Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Reports Second Quarter Results
