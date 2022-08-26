Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 26, 2022 : TQQQ, SQQQ, BABA, EA, NIO, FTCH, XPEV, AMTD, PDD, BILI, AFRM, MFGP

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -36.66 to 13,106.92. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 24,481,681 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.44 at $33.99, with 2,357,576 shares traded. This represents a 59.43% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.47 at $37.77, with 2,305,452 shares traded. This represents a 34.17% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +4.21 at $104.10, with 2,186,533 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) is +7.09 at $134.70, with 2,032,196 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.48. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for EA is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.79 at $20.87, with 1,472,785 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/31/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2022.



Farfetch Limited (FTCH) is +1.45 at $10.99, with 1,254,386 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FTCH is in the "buy range".



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +0.51 at $19.95, with 1,091,619 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XPEV is in the "buy range".



AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) is unchanged at $2.31, with 1,011,805 shares traded.



Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) is +3.97 at $63.80, with 983,422 shares traded.PDD is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/29/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.27 per share, which represents a 33 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Bilibili Inc. (BILI) is +1.14 at $28.50, with 909,141 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for BILI is 8.281827; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) is -3.8801 at $27.35, with 744,311 shares traded. AFRM's current last sale is 68.37% of the target price of $40.



Micro Focus Intl PLC (MFGP) is +2.97 at $6.10, with 700,099 shares traded.

