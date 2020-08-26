Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 26, 2020 : NIO, FLDM, TRNE, VCIT, DKS, RKT, CRM, BABA, QQQ, SQQQ, AAL, AAPL

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 34.17 to 11,755.98. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 14,531,476 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +1.2 at $19.04, with 11,044,935 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM) is +1.87 at $10.66, with 4,847,992 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FLDM is in the "strong buy range".



Trine Acquisition Corp. (TRNE) is +0.76 at $10.90, with 2,614,581 shares traded.



Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) is +0.105 at $96.20, with 1,086,794 shares traded. This represents a 22.04% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) is +5.83 at $52.50, with 604,321 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.24. PR Newswire Reports: DICK''S Sporting Goods Reports Record Quarterly Sales and Earnings in Second Quarter 2020; Delivers 20.7% Increase in Same Store Sales



Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) is -0.96 at $27.65, with 595,009 shares traded. RKT's current last sale is 153.61% of the target price of $18.



Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) is +31.64 at $247.69, with 552,352 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +3.52 at $289.52, with 548,831 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.67. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.93 at $286.79, with 504,328 shares traded. This represents a 73.89% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.2296 at $23.28, with 427,126 shares traded. This represents a -.77% decrease from its 52 Week Low.



American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is -0.22 at $12.92, with 409,789 shares traded. AAL's current last sale is 107.67% of the target price of $12.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +3.8 at $503.10, with 405,339 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.73. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

