Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 25, 2023 : SQQQ, TQQQ, GM, RPRX, NVDA, CTVA, TSLA, HE, TSLL, AMC, PLTR, NIO

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 47.41 to 14,863.85. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 36,196,840 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.16 at $20.15, with 3,359,558 shares traded. This represents a 23.02% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.28 at $37.44, with 2,091,874 shares traded. This represents a 132.55% increase from its 52 Week Low.



General Motors Company (GM) is +0.12 at $33.00, with 2,050,384 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.9. GM's current last sale is 71.74% of the target price of $46.



Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) is unchanged at $29.56, with 2,029,768 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RPRX is in the "buy range".



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -1.83 at $469.80, with 1,250,918 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.02. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) is +0.3 at $49.95, with 1,215,974 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.26. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CTVA is in the "buy range".



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -0.34 at $229.70, with 950,838 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 87.5% of the target price of $262.5.



Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) is -2.16 at $9.70, with 821,920 shares traded. HE's current last sale is 114.12% of the target price of $8.5.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL) is -0.0414 at $13.92, with 757,643 shares traded. This represents a 199.97% increase from its 52 Week Low.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.12 at $14.49, with 559,335 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.6. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.0202 at $14.16, with 538,067 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.03. PLTR's current last sale is 113.28% of the target price of $12.5.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.04 at $10.68, with 379,651 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/29/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.36 per share, which represents a -25 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.