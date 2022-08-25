Pre-Market
PTON

Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 25, 2022 : PTON, TQQQ, SQQQ, TSLA, VACC, BBBY, FIGS, CCL, NIO, TLK, BABA, AMC

Published

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 57.26 to 12,975.12. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 36,921,038 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) is -2.01 at $11.47, with 3,732,930 shares traded. PTON's current last sale is 50.98% of the target price of $22.5.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.67 at $33.38, with 3,391,833 shares traded. This represents a 56.57% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.7801 at $38.56, with 2,717,441 shares traded. This represents a 36.98% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +4.7133 at $301.81, with 1,769,643 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 31.77% of the target price of $950.

Vaccitech plc (VACC) is +1.3294 at $5.92, with 1,447,354 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VACC is in the "buy range".

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is -0.22 at $10.14, with 1,129,632 shares traded. BBBY's current last sale is 253.5% of the target price of $4.

FIGS, Inc. (FIGS) is +1.13 at $11.23, with 1,078,258 shares traded. FIGS's current last sale is 74.87% of the target price of $15.

Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.2299 at $10.28, with 839,126 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 76.15% of the target price of $13.5.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.5 at $19.37, with 542,077 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk (TLK) is -0.31 at $31.32, with 532,822 shares traded. TLK's current last sale is 87.49% of the target price of $35.8.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +3.88 at $96.40, with 518,154 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.18 at $9.76, with 464,461 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.18. AMC's current last sale is 195.2% of the target price of $5.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PTONTQQQSQQQTSLAVACCBBBYFIGSCCLNIOTLKBABAAM

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Explore Pre-Market

Explore

Most Popular