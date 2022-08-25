Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 25, 2022 : PTON, TQQQ, SQQQ, TSLA, VACC, BBBY, FIGS, CCL, NIO, TLK, BABA, AMC

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 57.26 to 12,975.12. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 36,921,038 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) is -2.01 at $11.47, with 3,732,930 shares traded. PTON's current last sale is 50.98% of the target price of $22.5.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.67 at $33.38, with 3,391,833 shares traded. This represents a 56.57% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.7801 at $38.56, with 2,717,441 shares traded. This represents a 36.98% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +4.7133 at $301.81, with 1,769,643 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 31.77% of the target price of $950.



Vaccitech plc (VACC) is +1.3294 at $5.92, with 1,447,354 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VACC is in the "buy range".



Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is -0.22 at $10.14, with 1,129,632 shares traded. BBBY's current last sale is 253.5% of the target price of $4.



FIGS, Inc. (FIGS) is +1.13 at $11.23, with 1,078,258 shares traded. FIGS's current last sale is 74.87% of the target price of $15.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.2299 at $10.28, with 839,126 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 76.15% of the target price of $13.5.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.5 at $19.37, with 542,077 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk (TLK) is -0.31 at $31.32, with 532,822 shares traded. TLK's current last sale is 87.49% of the target price of $35.8.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +3.88 at $96.40, with 518,154 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.18 at $9.76, with 464,461 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.18. AMC's current last sale is 195.2% of the target price of $5.

