Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 25, 2020 : OVID, NIO, AAL, RKT, TIF, CCL, ADMA, AAPL, BAC, QQQ, UAL, NCLH

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -3.44 to 11,622.73. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 13,317,971 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) is +2.03 at $8.40, with 2,024,468 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for OVID is in the "buy range".

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.12 at $15.09, with 1,727,887 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 116.08% of the target price of $13.

American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is +0.39 at $13.83, with 1,562,055 shares traded. AAL's current last sale is 115.25% of the target price of $12.

Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) is +1.78 at $30.89, with 1,403,441 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Tiffany & Co. (TIF) is -5.03 at $122.00, with 671,770 shares traded.TIF is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/26/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.35 per share, which represents a 112 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.13 at $16.27, with 653,240 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 101.69% of the target price of $16.

ADMA Biologics Inc (ADMA) is +0.02 at $2.89, with 521,039 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ADMA is in the "strong buy range".

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -2.49 at $500.94, with 519,464 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.73. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.34 at $26.03, with 385,133 shares traded. BAC's current last sale is 96.41% of the target price of $27.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.07 at $283.56, with 382,593 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) is +0.45 at $36.77, with 380,564 shares traded. UAL's current last sale is 83.57% of the target price of $44.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is +0.26 at $17.00, with 371,104 shares traded. NCLH's current last sale is 106.25% of the target price of $16.

