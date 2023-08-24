Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 24, 2023 : SQQQ, TQQQ, NVDA, BETR, TSHA, PLTR, TSLA, AMC, NIO, CNDA, IONQ, AI

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 143.42 to 15,291.48. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 30,508,496 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.55 at $18.48, with 3,803,732 shares traded. This represents a 12.82% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +1.16 at $40.94, with 3,079,971 shares traded. This represents a 154.29% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +32.32 at $503.48, with 2,866,607 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.02. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Better Home & Finance Holding Company (BETR) is unchanged at $2.09, with 2,647,188 shares traded.



Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (TSHA) is +0.21 at $2.43, with 1,220,743 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for TSHA is 7.34132; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.53 at $15.83, with 1,169,720 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.03. PLTR's current last sale is 126.64% of the target price of $12.5.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +3.44 at $240.30, with 1,139,398 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 91.54% of the target price of $262.5.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -2.25 at $17.35, with 777,193 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.16 at $11.00, with 723,104 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/29/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.36 per share, which represents a -25 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Concord Acquisition Corp II (CNDA) is +0.015 at $10.35, with 350,126 shares traded.



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is +0.28 at $16.38, with 334,657 shares traded. IONQ's current last sale is 91% of the target price of $18.



C3.ai, Inc. (AI) is +1.2 at $33.80, with 278,229 shares traded. AI's current last sale is 125.19% of the target price of $27.

