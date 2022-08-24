Pre-Market
BBBY

Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 24, 2022 : BBBY, SOFI, SQQQ, TQQQ, AMC, KR, FTCH, APE, MRO, MOS, NERV, QQQ

Published

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 13.75 to 12,895.54. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 43,144,140 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is +2.6099 at $11.39, with 15,447,966 shares traded. BBBY's current last sale is 284.75% of the target price of $4.

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) is +0.56 at $6.73, with 6,437,606 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SOFI is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.25 at $39.43, with 2,213,248 shares traded. This represents a 40.07% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.19 at $32.65, with 1,693,476 shares traded. This represents a 53.14% increase from its 52 Week Low.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.33 at $9.89, with 1,579,569 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.18. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Kroger Company (The) (KR) is +0.26 at $49.86, with 1,484,694 shares traded. KR's current last sale is 93.2% of the target price of $53.5.

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) is +1.4712 at $9.31, with 1,287,128 shares traded.FTCH is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/25/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.36 per share, which represents a -31 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (APE) is +0.29 at $7.31, with 1,083,602 shares traded.

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is +0.38 at $26.09, with 995,024 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.27. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRO is in the "buy range".

Mosaic Company (The) (MOS) is +0.75 at $58.00, with 757,510 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $4.01. MOS's current last sale is 83.45% of the target price of $69.5.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc (NERV) is +0.86 at $5.37, with 662,641 shares traded. NERV's current last sale is 13.43% of the target price of $40.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.68 at $314.78, with 587,914 shares traded. This represents a 16.9% increase from its 52 Week Low.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BBBYSOFISQQQTQQQAMCKRFTCHAPEMROMOSNERV

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Explore Pre-Market

Explore

Most Popular