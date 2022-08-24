Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 24, 2022 : BBBY, SOFI, SQQQ, TQQQ, AMC, KR, FTCH, APE, MRO, MOS, NERV, QQQ

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 13.75 to 12,895.54. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 43,144,140 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is +2.6099 at $11.39, with 15,447,966 shares traded. BBBY's current last sale is 284.75% of the target price of $4.



SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) is +0.56 at $6.73, with 6,437,606 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SOFI is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.25 at $39.43, with 2,213,248 shares traded. This represents a 40.07% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.19 at $32.65, with 1,693,476 shares traded. This represents a 53.14% increase from its 52 Week Low.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.33 at $9.89, with 1,579,569 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.18. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Kroger Company (The) (KR) is +0.26 at $49.86, with 1,484,694 shares traded. KR's current last sale is 93.2% of the target price of $53.5.



Farfetch Limited (FTCH) is +1.4712 at $9.31, with 1,287,128 shares traded.FTCH is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/25/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.36 per share, which represents a -31 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (APE) is +0.29 at $7.31, with 1,083,602 shares traded.



Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is +0.38 at $26.09, with 995,024 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.27. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRO is in the "buy range".



Mosaic Company (The) (MOS) is +0.75 at $58.00, with 757,510 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $4.01. MOS's current last sale is 83.45% of the target price of $69.5.



Minerva Neurosciences, Inc (NERV) is +0.86 at $5.37, with 662,641 shares traded. NERV's current last sale is 13.43% of the target price of $40.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.68 at $314.78, with 587,914 shares traded. This represents a 16.9% increase from its 52 Week Low.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.