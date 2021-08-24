Pre-Market
CARA

Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 24, 2021 : CARA, PDD, BABA, DIDI, SQQQ, JD, FUTU, TIGR, F, TME, BEKE, PFE

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 13.62 to 15,326.44. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 26,941,529 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (CARA) is +3.24 at $17.52, with 2,350,041 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for CARA is 7.465055; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) is +9.3 at $90.38, with 1,995,122 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PDD is in the "buy range".

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +11.29 at $169.25, with 1,779,749 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".

DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) is +0.62 at $8.09, with 1,458,519 shares traded. DIDI's current last sale is 32.36% of the target price of $25.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.02 at $7.72, with 1,283,310 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

JD.com, Inc. (JD) is +5.53 at $71.26, with 881,965 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for JD is in the "buy range".

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) is +5.65 at $97.22, with 832,498 shares traded.FUTU is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/31/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2021.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) is +0.81 at $14.11, with 802,036 shares traded.

Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.3201 at $12.89, with 750,518 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for F is in the "buy range".

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is +1.09 at $8.55, with 684,330 shares traded. TME's current last sale is 57.38% of the target price of $14.9.

KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) is +1.33 at $17.44, with 575,383 shares traded. BEKE's current last sale is 78.56% of the target price of $22.2.

Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +1.12 at $49.84, with 542,092 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.07. PFE's current last sale is 115.9% of the target price of $43.001.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CARA PDD BABA DIDI SQQQ JD FUTU TIGR F TME BEKE
Nasdaq N

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Get the latest stock market news, stock information & quotes, data analysis reports, as well as a general overview of the market landscape from Nasdaq.

Read Nasdaq.com's Bio

Explore Pre-Market

Explore

Most Popular