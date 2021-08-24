Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 24, 2021 : CARA, PDD, BABA, DIDI, SQQQ, JD, FUTU, TIGR, F, TME, BEKE, PFE

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 13.62 to 15,326.44. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 26,941,529 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (CARA) is +3.24 at $17.52, with 2,350,041 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for CARA is 7.465055; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) is +9.3 at $90.38, with 1,995,122 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PDD is in the "buy range".



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +11.29 at $169.25, with 1,779,749 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) is +0.62 at $8.09, with 1,458,519 shares traded. DIDI's current last sale is 32.36% of the target price of $25.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.02 at $7.72, with 1,283,310 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



JD.com, Inc. (JD) is +5.53 at $71.26, with 881,965 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for JD is in the "buy range".



Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) is +5.65 at $97.22, with 832,498 shares traded.FUTU is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/31/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2021.



UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) is +0.81 at $14.11, with 802,036 shares traded.



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.3201 at $12.89, with 750,518 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for F is in the "buy range".



Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is +1.09 at $8.55, with 684,330 shares traded. TME's current last sale is 57.38% of the target price of $14.9.



KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) is +1.33 at $17.44, with 575,383 shares traded. BEKE's current last sale is 78.56% of the target price of $22.2.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +1.12 at $49.84, with 542,092 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.07. PFE's current last sale is 115.9% of the target price of $43.001.

