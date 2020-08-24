Pre-Market
Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 24, 2020 : ADMA, NIO, AAPL, AAL, RKT, SQQQ, QQQ, PDD, NCLH, CCL, GE, BABA

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 133.86 to 11,689.02. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 29,621,705 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

ADMA Biologics Inc (ADMA) is +1.04 at $3.56, with 11,661,876 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ADMA is in the "strong buy range".

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.38 at $14.50, with 1,728,630 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 111.54% of the target price of $13.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +17.17 at $514.65, with 1,671,887 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.73. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is +0.38 at $12.54, with 1,397,479 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $-1.62. AAL's current last sale is 104.5% of the target price of $12.

Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) is +2.16 at $28.05, with 877,126 shares traded. RKT's current last sale is 155.83% of the target price of $18.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.8198 at $23.72, with 633,201 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +3.11 at $284.98, with 632,229 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) is +0.54 at $84.54, with 587,804 shares traded. PDD's current last sale is 99.46% of the target price of $85.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is +0.5399 at $16.10, with 493,876 shares traded. NCLH's current last sale is 100.62% of the target price of $16.

Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.51 at $15.16, with 487,975 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 94.75% of the target price of $16.

General Electric Company (GE) is +0.08 at $6.39, with 486,181 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GE is in the "buy range".

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +7.7 at $273.50, with 366,219 shares traded. BABA's current last sale is 94.31% of the target price of $290.

