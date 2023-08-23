Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 23, 2023 : AMC, SQQQ, PTON, TQQQ, FL, TSLA, TSLL, AMD, HKD, NIO, NEE, PLTR

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 27.23 to 14,936.19. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 32,874,070 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -0.5304 at $2.02, with 15,529,897 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.06. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.01 at $19.97, with 3,505,744 shares traded. This represents a 21.92% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) is -1.89 at $5.10, with 3,359,984 shares traded. PTON's current last sale is 46.36% of the target price of $11.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.02 at $38.01, with 3,272,368 shares traded. This represents a 136.09% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) is -6.95 at $16.25, with 2,608,873 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.05. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -5.64 at $227.55, with 2,567,956 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 86.69% of the target price of $262.5.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL) is -0.53 at $13.74, with 1,353,428 shares traded. This represents a 196.12% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is -0.26 at $105.40, with 1,220,650 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".



AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) is +0.36 at $6.73, with 1,046,040 shares traded.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.19 at $10.60, with 701,596 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/29/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.36 per share, which represents a -25 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) is +0.23 at $67.75, with 611,328 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NEE is in the "buy range".



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.07 at $14.60, with 423,964 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.03. PLTR's current last sale is 116.8% of the target price of $12.5.

