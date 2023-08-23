News & Insights

Pre-Market
AMC

Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 23, 2023 : AMC, SQQQ, PTON, TQQQ, FL, TSLA, TSLL, AMD, HKD, NIO, NEE, PLTR

August 23, 2023 — 08:28 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 27.23 to 14,936.19. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 32,874,070 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -0.5304 at $2.02, with 15,529,897 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.06. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.01 at $19.97, with 3,505,744 shares traded. This represents a 21.92% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) is -1.89 at $5.10, with 3,359,984 shares traded. PTON's current last sale is 46.36% of the target price of $11.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.02 at $38.01, with 3,272,368 shares traded. This represents a 136.09% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) is -6.95 at $16.25, with 2,608,873 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.05. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -5.64 at $227.55, with 2,567,956 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 86.69% of the target price of $262.5.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL) is -0.53 at $13.74, with 1,353,428 shares traded. This represents a 196.12% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is -0.26 at $105.40, with 1,220,650 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".

AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) is +0.36 at $6.73, with 1,046,040 shares traded.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.19 at $10.60, with 701,596 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/29/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.36 per share, which represents a -25 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) is +0.23 at $67.75, with 611,328 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NEE is in the "buy range".

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.07 at $14.60, with 423,964 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.03. PLTR's current last sale is 116.8% of the target price of $12.5.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Pre-Market

Stocks mentioned

AMC
SQQQ
PTON
TQQQ
FL
TSLA
TSLL
AMD
HKD
NIO
NEE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.