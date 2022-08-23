Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 23, 2022 : MRIN, AERI, TQQQ, SQQQ, APRN, M, APE, TWTR, AMC, BBBY, QQQ, XPEV

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 13.54 to 12,904.08. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 44,388,792 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) is +0.38 at $2.13, with 3,704,157 shares traded.



Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AERI) is +4.02 at $15.17, with 3,654,845 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.43. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for AERI is 7.543079; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.11 at $32.68, with 2,214,905 shares traded. This represents a 53.28% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.13 at $39.41, with 2,209,503 shares traded. This represents a 40% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (APRN) is +1.04 at $7.18, with 1,813,301 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for APRN is in the "strong buy range".



Macy's Inc (M) is +0.36 at $18.97, with 1,594,223 shares traded. M's current last sale is 67.75% of the target price of $28.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (APE) is +0.27 at $6.27, with 1,408,649 shares traded.



Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is -1.86 at $41.15, with 1,248,119 shares traded. TWTR's current last sale is 91.44% of the target price of $45.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.34 at $10.80, with 1,161,139 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.18. AMC's current last sale is 216% of the target price of $5.



Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is +0.34 at $9.58, with 789,934 shares traded. BBBY's current last sale is 239.5% of the target price of $4.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.47 at $314.83, with 611,713 shares traded. This represents a 16.92% increase from its 52 Week Low.



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is -0.93 at $20.07, with 536,803 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: XPeng Reveals Innovative Products with Future Prospects

