Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 23, 2021 : XERS, ORPH, AXSM, SQQQ, PFE, UBER, BABA, MXIM, AMD, AMC, SOS, F

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 45.66 to 15,138.23. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 24,774,126 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (XERS) is +0.66 at $2.86, with 3,521,780 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XERS is in the "buy range".



Orphazyme A/S (ORPH) is +0.7301 at $5.74, with 2,444,707 shares traded. ORPH's current last sale is 574.01% of the target price of $1.



Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM) is +4.94 at $26.50, with 1,878,081 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.94. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for AXSM is 8.232992; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.07 at $8.03, with 1,537,493 shares traded. This represents a .5% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +1.65 at $50.37, with 1,335,274 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.07. PFE's current last sale is 117.14% of the target price of $43.001.



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is -1.31 at $38.64, with 883,731 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.43. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +0.59 at $158.55, with 766,908 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (MXIM) is +4.6 at $106.25, with 615,365 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.89. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for MXIM is 8.928552; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is +0.84 at $105.49, with 566,516 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.61. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +1.02 at $35.43, with 527,642 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.07. AMC's current last sale is 472.4% of the target price of $7.5.



SOS Limited (SOS) is +0.12 at $2.78, with 493,086 shares traded.



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.15 at $12.72, with 409,899 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for F is in the "buy range".

