Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 22, 2023 : SQQQ, TSLA, TQQQ, FULC, TSLL, NIO, LCID, M, PLTR, DKS, AMC, IONQ

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 115.29 to 15,051.98. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 50,044,911 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.45 at $19.42, with 3,980,408 shares traded. This represents a 18.56% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +9.6 at $240.88, with 3,368,516 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 91.76% of the target price of $262.5.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.89 at $39.05, with 3,350,618 shares traded. This represents a 142.55% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (FULC) is +1.72 at $5.64, with 3,317,253 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.43. FULC's current last sale is 86.77% of the target price of $6.5.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL) is +0.86 at $14.96, with 1,803,240 shares traded. This represents a 222.41% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.44 at $11.39, with 1,780,721 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/29/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.36 per share, which represents a -25 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is -0.03 at $6.23, with 1,446,871 shares traded. LCID's current last sale is 73.29% of the target price of $8.5.



Macy's Inc (M) is -0.4301 at $14.30, with 882,545 shares traded. M's current last sale is 81.71% of the target price of $17.5.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.28 at $14.78, with 860,974 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.03. PLTR's current last sale is 118.24% of the target price of $12.5.



Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) is -28.78 at $118.26, with 752,507 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DKS is in the "buy range".



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -0.01 at $3.11, with 738,830 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.06. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is +0.4015 at $14.82, with 464,875 shares traded. IONQ's current last sale is 82.34% of the target price of $18.

