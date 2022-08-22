Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 22, 2022 : AMC, SQQQ, MSPR, TQQQ, BBBY, GCT, PRTY, AAPL, CCL, SNAP, SGFY, F

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -196.29 to 13,046.61. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 44,423,360 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -6.52 at $11.50, with 8,484,887 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.18. AMC's current last sale is 230% of the target price of $5.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +1.66 at $38.32, with 3,977,944 shares traded. This represents a 36.13% increase from its 52 Week Low.



MSP Recovery, Inc. (MSPR) is +0.44 at $2.59, with 3,815,595 shares traded.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -1.6 at $33.75, with 3,416,197 shares traded. This represents a 58.3% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is -1.47 at $9.56, with 2,617,966 shares traded. BBBY's current last sale is 239% of the target price of $4.



GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT) is +7.91 at $55.92, with 1,114,103 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) is +0.34 at $2.40, with 1,038,842 shares traded. PRTY's current last sale is 120% of the target price of $2.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -2.82 at $168.70, with 978,200 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.36. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.38 at $9.49, with 906,572 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 70.3% of the target price of $13.5.



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -0.35 at $11.21, with 784,021 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 80.07% of the target price of $14.



Signify Health, Inc. (SGFY) is +8.55 at $29.75, with 629,616 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SGFY is in the "buy range".



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.57 at $15.31, with 571,358 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.52. F's current last sale is 90.06% of the target price of $17.

