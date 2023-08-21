Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 21, 2023 : KVUE, SQQQ, TQQQ, TSLA, ELIQ, JNJ, NVDA, NIO, KVUE$, TUP, TSLL, QQQ

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 95.26 to 14,790.1. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 27,124,867 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is +0.39 at $23.26, with 8,513,193 shares traded. KVUE's current last sale is 83.07% of the target price of $28.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.41 at $20.47, with 4,107,552 shares traded. This represents a 24.97% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.75 at $37.15, with 2,135,276 shares traded. This represents a 130.75% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +6.81 at $222.30, with 1,694,933 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 84.69% of the target price of $262.5.



Electriq Power Holdings, Inc. (ELIQ) is +0.42 at $2.01, with 1,619,169 shares traded.



Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is -2.92 at $169.57, with 953,174 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.75. JNJ's current last sale is 92.16% of the target price of $184.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +11.36 at $444.35, with 929,864 shares traded.NVDA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/23/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.69 per share, which represents a 32 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.26 at $10.93, with 911,722 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 72.87% of the target price of $15.



Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) is +0.2006 at $2.66, with 847,595 shares traded.TUP is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/23/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.08 per share, which represents a 41 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL) is +0.5908 at $13.29, with 812,929 shares traded. This represents a 186.44% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +2.46 at $360.59, with 788,917 shares traded. This represents a 41.82% increase from its 52 Week Low.

