Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 21, 2020 : PDD, QQQ, AAPL, SQQQ, NIO, GE, AAL, TSLA, FL, NOK, RKT, BAC

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -18.76 to 11,458.29. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 17,598,377 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) is -9.88 at $87.25, with 1,797,883 shares traded. GlobeNewswire Reports: Pinduoduo Announces Second Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.9 at $279.03, with 813,927 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +2.77 at $475.87, with 678,751 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.73. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.2598 at $25.32, with 674,242 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.21 at $13.57, with 647,275 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 104.38% of the target price of $13.



General Electric Company (GE) is -0.0201 at $6.25, with 391,998 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GE is in the "buy range".



American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is -0.11 at $12.39, with 384,721 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $-1.62. AAL's current last sale is 103.25% of the target price of $12.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +23.85 at $2,025.68, with 382,710 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.68. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) is +1.3 at $28.49, with 351,088 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. PR Newswire Reports: Foot Locker, Inc. Reports 2020 Second Quarter Results; Board Of Directors Reinstates Quarterly Dividend Program



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.13 at $4.92, with 310,733 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".



Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) is +0.17 at $23.96, with 256,993 shares traded. RKT's current last sale is 133.11% of the target price of $18.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.13 at $24.97, with 256,898 shares traded. BAC's current last sale is 92.48% of the target price of $27.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.