Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 20, 2020 : BABA, AVTR, NIO, INTC, GE, CVAC, AAL, QQQ, SQQQ, YNDX, BJ, RKT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -4.7 to 11,313.94. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 11,143,948 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -2.19 at $258.40, with 1,451,599 shares traded. Business Wire Reports: Alibaba Group Announces June Quarter 2020 Results



Avantor, Inc. (AVTR) is -0.7 at $20.15, with 1,043,842 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.21. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AVTR is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.06 at $14.12, with 944,192 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 108.62% of the target price of $13.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +1.41 at $49.74, with 881,936 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.07. INTC's current last sale is 85.76% of the target price of $58.



General Electric Company (GE) is -0.02 at $6.36, with 623,947 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GE is in the "buy range".



CureVac N.V. (CVAC) is +7.98 at $64.88, with 606,240 shares traded.



American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is -0.12 at $12.56, with 414,236 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $-1.62. AAL's current last sale is 104.67% of the target price of $12.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.05 at $276.05, with 351,519 shares traded. This represents a 67.37% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.02 at $26.18, with 326,733 shares traded. This represents a 3.31% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Yandex N.V. (YNDX) is +1.25 at $63.71, with 318,032 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) is +0.9 at $44.30, with 284,627 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.6. Business Wire Reports: BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Announces Record Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results



Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) is +0.83 at $22.23, with 283,150 shares traded. RKT's current last sale is 123.5% of the target price of $18.

