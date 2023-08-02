Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 2, 2023 : NKLA, SQQQ, TUP, YELL, TQQQ, AMD, AMSC, NIO, XPEV, PLTR, TEVA, DT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -141.03 to 15,576.98. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 57,337,255 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Nikola Corporation (NKLA) is +0.05 at $3.17, with 9,580,581 shares traded.NKLA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/3/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.27 per share, which represents a -41 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.44 at $17.50, with 5,207,331 shares traded. This represents a 6.84% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) is -0.89 at $4.49, with 4,792,595 shares traded. TUP's current last sale is 56.13% of the target price of $8.



Yellow Corporation (YELL) is -0.15 at $3.75, with 4,059,340 shares traded. YELL's current last sale is 78.95% of the target price of $4.75.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -1.15 at $43.81, with 3,979,985 shares traded. This represents a 172.11% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is +2.48 at $120.08, with 2,810,085 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".



American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) is -0.74 at $15.39, with 2,772,344 shares traded.AMSC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/9/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.2 per share, which represents a -29 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.81 at $13.82, with 2,510,855 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 112.82% of the target price of $12.25.



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is -1.82 at $18.23, with 1,891,904 shares traded. XPEV's current last sale is 139.16% of the target price of $13.1.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.61 at $19.38, with 1,672,329 shares traded.PLTR is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/7/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.01 per share, which represents a -9 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) is +0.56 at $8.85, with 1,423,483 shares traded. TEVA's current last sale is 93.16% of the target price of $9.5.



Dynatrace, Inc. (DT) is -3.63 at $51.56, with 941,863 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DT is in the "buy range".

