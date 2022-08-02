Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 2, 2022 : AMTD, KRKR, FFIE, NLY, UBER, SQQQ, REV, TQQQ, KMI, AAPL, AMD, PINS

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -117.93 to 12,822.85. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 51,680,353 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) is +9.2 at $11.28, with 23,519,571 shares traded.



36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR) is +0.78 at $2.05, with 10,938,582 shares traded.



Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) is +0.34 at $2.34, with 9,125,353 shares traded. FFIE's current last sale is 23.4% of the target price of $10.



Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) is -0.29 at $6.61, with 8,454,282 shares traded. NLY's current last sale is 94.43% of the target price of $7.



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is +3.36 at $27.96, with 5,231,451 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Uber Launches Holiday Hub; Street Says Buy



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.99 at $40.88, with 3,323,419 shares traded. This represents a 45.22% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Revlon, Inc. (REV) is +0.41 at $8.90, with 3,097,597 shares traded.REV is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/4/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2022.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.81 at $32.50, with 2,552,527 shares traded. This represents a 52.44% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) is -0.09 at $17.81, with 1,699,456 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.29. KMI's current last sale is 89.05% of the target price of $20.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -1.39 at $160.12, with 1,416,265 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.33. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is -0.85 at $95.93, with 1,208,968 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".



Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) is +3.61 at $23.60, with 887,540 shares traded. PINS's current last sale is 98.33% of the target price of $24.

