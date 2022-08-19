Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 19, 2022 : BBBY, SQQQ, GCT, TQQQ, AMC, AXSM, FL, QQQ, WEBR, F, FUBO, BABA

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -141.93 to 13,364.06. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 63,234,499 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is -8.02 at $10.53, with 5,990,245 shares traded. BBBY's current last sale is 263.25% of the target price of $4.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +1.19 at $35.83, with 3,676,211 shares traded. This represents a 27.28% increase from its 52 Week Low.



GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT) is +8.41 at $24.10, with 3,028,899 shares traded.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -1.29 at $36.26, with 2,488,151 shares traded. This represents a 70.08% increase from its 52 Week Low.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -1.99 at $17.30, with 1,813,688 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.18. AMC's current last sale is 346% of the target price of $5.



Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM) is +13.32 at $55.75, with 1,738,818 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $-1.07. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for AXSM is 7.934692; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) is +7.17 at $39.15, with 1,101,384 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.73. FL's current last sale is 130.5% of the target price of $30.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -3.76 at $325.52, with 995,099 shares traded. This represents a 20.89% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Weber Inc. (WEBR) is -0.08 at $9.92, with 666,015 shares traded. WEBR's current last sale is 220.44% of the target price of $4.5.



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.29 at $15.86, with 639,557 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.52. F's current last sale is 93.29% of the target price of $17.



fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) is -0.34 at $4.43, with 481,330 shares traded. FUBO's current last sale is 73.83% of the target price of $6.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -0.64 at $90.10, with 416,458 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".

