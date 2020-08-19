Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 19, 2020 : MNTA, LITB, TLGT, TGT, NIO, KODK, AAL, TJX, SQQQ, BMRN, CX, FUTU
The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -19.6 to 11,379.43. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 17,409,153 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:
Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MNTA) is +21.33 at $52.14, with 6,817,875 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for MNTA is 7.337436; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.
LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (LITB) is +0.91 at $3.77, with 3,048,016 shares traded.
Teligent, Inc. (TLGT) is +0.59 at $2.72, with 2,018,666 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for TLGT is 12.497565; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.
Target Corporation (TGT) is +11.88 at $148.78, with 1,740,921 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.64. Reuters Reports: Target hits sales record on online surge, says August start 'solid'
NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.15 at $14.15, with 818,844 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 108.85% of the target price of $13.
Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) is +0.45 at $8.46, with 780,197 shares traded.
American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is +0.12 at $12.72, with 611,455 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $-1.62. AAL's current last sale is 106% of the target price of $12.
TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (TJX) is -2.65 at $54.80, with 578,725 shares traded. Reuters Reports: TJX posts bigger-than-expected quarterly loss on store closures
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.08 at $25.73, with 527,257 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) is -24.88 at $93.66, with 486,206 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.01. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for BMRN is 11.110052; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.
Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) is unchanged at $3.46, with 448,066 shares traded. CX's current last sale is 98.86% of the target price of $3.5.
Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) is -1.4 at $34.00, with 442,818 shares traded.
