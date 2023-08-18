Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 18, 2023 : SQQQ, FTCH, TQQQ, HE, TSLA, NIO, PLTR, UBER, TSLL, AMC, AMD, AMZN

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -131.78 to 14,584.03. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 36,021,753 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.57 at $21.35, with 5,888,068 shares traded. This represents a 30.34% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Farfetch Limited (FTCH) is -2.02 at $2.74, with 4,682,627 shares traded. FTCH's current last sale is 24.91% of the target price of $11.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.98 at $35.59, with 4,682,572 shares traded. This represents a 121.06% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) is +2.09 at $14.12, with 3,019,530 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -5.43 at $213.79, with 2,122,226 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.22. TSLA's current last sale is 81.44% of the target price of $262.5.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.55 at $10.95, with 1,958,369 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 73% of the target price of $15.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.45 at $13.70, with 1,479,861 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.03. PLTR's current last sale is 109.6% of the target price of $12.5.



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is -0.61 at $43.36, with 1,426,444 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 11 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.13. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL) is -0.48 at $12.55, with 1,327,677 shares traded. This represents a 170.47% increase from its 52 Week Low.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -0.04 at $4.00, with 1,201,802 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.06. AMC's current last sale is 219.18% of the target price of $1.825.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is -1.88 at $102.56, with 1,100,584 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -2.3 at $131.68, with 1,098,399 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 11 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.56. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".

