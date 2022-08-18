Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 18, 2022 : BBBY, CDAK, BLUE, TQQQ, SQQQ, EAR, AMC, FUBO, KSS, LLY, ORC, SQ

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 20.55 to 13,491.41. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 53,750,548 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is -2.7 at $20.38, with 8,001,745 shares traded. BBBY's current last sale is 509.5% of the target price of $4.



Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (CDAK) is +0.73 at $3.04, with 2,936,821 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for CDAK is 15.945912; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) is +0.65 at $7.43, with 2,222,523 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.69. BLUE's current last sale is 92.88% of the target price of $8.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.29 at $37.59, with 2,177,275 shares traded. This represents a 76.31% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.2799 at $34.60, with 2,001,425 shares traded. This represents a 22.91% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Eargo, Inc. (EAR) is -0.31 at $2.82, with 1,570,118 shares traded. EAR's current last sale is 28.2% of the target price of $10.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.61 at $21.97, with 887,485 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.19. AMC's current last sale is 439.4% of the target price of $5.



fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) is +0.02 at $5.38, with 787,233 shares traded. FUBO's current last sale is 107.6% of the target price of $5.



Kohl's Corporation (KSS) is -2.29 at $31.66, with 555,552 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Kohl’s Shares Up as Investor Urges Business Split



Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) is +0.6 at $317.42, with 540,548 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.03. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LLY is in the "buy range".



Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC) is -0.27 at $2.94, with 491,598 shares traded.



Block, Inc. (SQ) is +0.27 at $80.60, with 465,009 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.12. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SQ is in the "buy range".

