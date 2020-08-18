Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 18, 2020 : WMT, NIO, TSLA, GOLD, TLSA, KSS, AAL, QQQ, TIGR, SE, RXT, GE

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 53.32 to 11,341.89. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 10,151,049 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Walmart Inc. (WMT) is -0.61 at $134.99, with 3,810,310 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.22. Business Wire Reports: Walmart U.S. Q2 comp sales grew 9.3% and Walmart U.S. eCommerce sales grew 97%



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.13 at $14.18, with 1,365,511 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 109.08% of the target price of $13.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +63.3602 at $1,899.00, with 724,230 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.68. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) is +1.1 at $31.23, with 680,114 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOLD is in the "buy range".



Tiziana Life Sciences plc (TLSA) is +0.68 at $4.73, with 661,972 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TLSA is in the "strong buy range".



Kohl's Corporation (KSS) is -1.04 at $22.41, with 638,625 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.92. Business Wire Reports: Kohl''s Corporation Reports Financial Results



American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is unchanged at $12.62, with 575,903 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $-1.62. AAL's current last sale is 105.17% of the target price of $12.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +1.23 at $276.55, with 396,558 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) is -0.1 at $6.90, with 390,667 shares traded.



Sea Limited (SE) is +9.12 at $143.40, with 372,275 shares traded. Business Wire Reports: Sea Limited Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results



Rackspace Technology, Inc. (RXT) is +1.29 at $19.60, with 362,443 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



General Electric Company (GE) is +0.04 at $6.51, with 293,440 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GE is in the "buy range".

