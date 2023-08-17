Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 17, 2023 : SQQQ, TQQQ, NIO, HE, TSLA, BILI, WMT, QQQ, ARHS, XPEV, IONQ, CVS

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 63.13 to 14,939.6. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 25,473,418 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.21 at $19.89, with 2,175,986 shares traded. This represents a 21.43% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.39 at $38.24, with 2,145,485 shares traded. This represents a 137.52% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.569 at $11.97, with 1,853,374 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 79.79% of the target price of $15.



Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) is -2.63 at $11.58, with 1,386,469 shares traded. HE's current last sale is 36.19% of the target price of $32.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +1.07 at $226.67, with 1,334,028 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.22. TSLA's current last sale is 86.35% of the target price of $262.5.



Bilibili Inc. (BILI) is +0.84 at $16.08, with 1,090,595 shares traded. BILI's current last sale is 71.95% of the target price of $22.35.



Walmart Inc. (WMT) is -0.51 at $158.75, with 777,212 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.69. Smarter Analyst Reports: Walmart Enters Premier Beauty Collaboration with Space NK



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +1.4 at $363.94, with 751,235 shares traded. This represents a 43.14% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Arhaus, Inc. (ARHS) is +0.03 at $10.20, with 736,696 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.15. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for ARHS is 9.243181; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +1.04 at $16.62, with 597,352 shares traded.XPEV is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/18/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.29 per share, which represents a -47 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is +0.4 at $14.09, with 533,358 shares traded. IONQ's current last sale is 78.28% of the target price of $18.



CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is -5.18 at $67.54, with 531,840 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.33. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CVS is in the "buy range".

