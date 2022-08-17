Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 17, 2022 : BBBY, HIL, EAR, SQQQ, TQQQ, FUBO, SNY, APRN, QQQ, MANU, ZIM, AMTD

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -97.79 to 13,537.42. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 71,890,993 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is +6.65 at $27.30, with 14,908,497 shares traded. BBBY's current last sale is 682.5% of the target price of $4.



Hill International, Inc. (HIL) is +1.08 at $2.82, with 11,077,571 shares traded.



Eargo, Inc. (EAR) is +0.39 at $2.41, with 9,800,619 shares traded. EAR's current last sale is 24.1% of the target price of $10.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.9 at $34.59, with 2,869,150 shares traded. This represents a 22.88% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -1.01 at $37.63, with 2,386,582 shares traded. This represents a 76.5% increase from its 52 Week Low.



fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) is +0.23 at $6.58, with 2,041,779 shares traded. FUBO's current last sale is 131.6% of the target price of $5.



Sanofi (SNY) is -2.5 at $42.31, with 1,305,458 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SNY is in the "buy range".



Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (APRN) is +0.89 at $6.27, with 1,049,342 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for APRN is in the "strong buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -2.88 at $329.40, with 834,675 shares traded. This represents a 22.33% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Manchester United Ltd. (MANU) is +0.77 at $13.55, with 782,830 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MANU is in the "strong buy range".



ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) is -2.75 at $48.15, with 770,578 shares traded. ZIM's current last sale is 85.52% of the target price of $56.3.



AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) is -0.19 at $2.62, with 723,155 shares traded.

