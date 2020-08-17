Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 17, 2020 : GOLD, CVAC, JD, PRNB, NIO, SQQQ, UBX, CCL, QQQ, GM, RKT, PRTY

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 65.14 to 11,229.59. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 14,341,367 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) is +2.68 at $29.67, with 2,033,181 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOLD is in the "buy range".



CureVac N.V. (CVAC) is +25 at $80.90, with 1,374,442 shares traded.



JD.com, Inc. (JD) is +4.14 at $66.20, with 1,063,672 shares traded. Reuters Reports: China's JD.com reports quarterly revenue above estimates



Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB) is +8.36 at $99.10, with 951,336 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PRNB is in the "strong buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.08 at $13.02, with 869,179 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 100.15% of the target price of $13.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.11 at $5.37, with 639,356 shares traded. This represents a 1.13% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (UBX) is -7.26 at $5.17, with 593,382 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for UBX is 12.821341; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.17 at $15.30, with 385,203 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 95.63% of the target price of $16.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +1.53 at $273.69, with 320,376 shares traded. This represents a 65.94% increase from its 52 Week Low.



General Motors Company (GM) is +0.64 at $28.50, with 206,773 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GM is in the "buy range".



Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) is +0.15 at $19.11, with 190,272 shares traded. RKT's current last sale is 106.17% of the target price of $18.



Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) is +0.05 at $2.65, with 176,812 shares traded. PRTY's current last sale is 132.5% of the target price of $2.

