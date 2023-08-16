Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 16, 2023 : AAPL, NIO, SQQQ, TQQQ, TSLA, TGT, TSEM, MRVL, C, AMC, WMT, COHR

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -12.43 to 15,025.22. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 43,992,785 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.03 at $177.42, with 2,529,281 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.37. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.63 at $11.20, with 2,430,260 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 74.67% of the target price of $15.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.08 at $19.54, with 2,420,229 shares traded. This represents a 19.29% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.171 at $38.98, with 1,956,139 shares traded. This represents a 142.11% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -4.76 at $228.20, with 1,856,762 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.22. TSLA's current last sale is 86.93% of the target price of $262.5.



Target Corporation (TGT) is +8.39 at $133.44, with 1,855,132 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Target Gains 10% on Outstanding Q4 Results & Positive Outlook



Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) is -3.67 at $30.11, with 1,520,369 shares traded. TSEM's current last sale is 69.22% of the target price of $43.5.



Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) is +0.13 at $59.25, with 1,519,374 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRVL is in the "buy range".



Citigroup Inc. (C) is -0.02 at $43.19, with 1,102,916 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.31. C's current last sale is 85.95% of the target price of $50.25.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.06 at $3.74, with 722,026 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.02. AMC's current last sale is 204.93% of the target price of $1.825.



Walmart Inc. (WMT) is +1.12 at $160.30, with 545,037 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.69. WMT is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/17/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.69 per share, which represents a 177 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Coherent Corp. (COHR) is -8.8098 at $38.20, with 524,306 shares traded. COHR's current last sale is 69.45% of the target price of $55.

