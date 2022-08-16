Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 16, 2022 : AMTD, DNA, BBBY, WMT, SQQQ, TQQQ, NU, BBWI, CVX, AMZN, AAPL, TLRY

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -15.45 to 13,651.73. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 27,575,152 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) is +0.68 at $2.94, with 11,067,453 shares traded.



Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA) is +0.71 at $4.20, with 2,310,105 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DNA is in the "buy range".



Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is -0.65 at $15.35, with 2,289,916 shares traded. BBBY's current last sale is 383.75% of the target price of $4.



Walmart Inc. (WMT) is +5.52 at $138.12, with 2,098,165 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: SEC Probes Tesla Over Solar Panel Defects Case



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.11 at $33.56, with 1,641,312 shares traded. This represents a 19.22% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.0904 at $38.80, with 1,538,789 shares traded. This represents a 81.99% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is +0.84 at $5.52, with 1,300,451 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NU is in the "buy range".



Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI) is +0.05 at $39.25, with 1,129,139 shares traded.BBWI is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/17/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.41 per share, which represents a 77 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Chevron Corporation (CVX) is +1.4 at $158.21, with 1,034,518 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $5.15. CVX's current last sale is 87.89% of the target price of $180.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +1.12 at $144.30, with 676,144 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.24. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.14 at $173.05, with 494,968 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.36. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) is +0.14 at $4.43, with 444,175 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending May 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.03. TLRY's current last sale is 106.75% of the target price of $4.15.

