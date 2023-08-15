Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 15, 2023 : TSHA, SQQQ, AAPL, AMD, TQQQ, SE, DASH, NVDA, AMC, NIO, APE, PLTR

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -70.49 to 15,135.1. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 43,201,105 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (TSHA) is +0.3602 at $2.49, with 4,692,055 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for TSHA is 7.34132; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.28 at $19.14, with 4,348,249 shares traded. This represents a 16.85% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.71 at $178.75, with 3,250,202 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.37. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is -0.09 at $111.89, with 2,306,973 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.58 at $39.81, with 2,287,916 shares traded. This represents a 147.27% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Sea Limited (SE) is -8.65 at $48.25, with 1,511,801 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SE is in the "buy range".



DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) is -0.89 at $79.00, with 1,392,911 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.45. DASH's current last sale is 84.95% of the target price of $93.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +8.87 at $446.40, with 1,367,962 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.0202 at $3.41, with 1,062,971 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.02. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.26 at $12.26, with 821,767 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 81.73% of the target price of $15.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (APE) is -0.01 at $2.06, with 588,273 shares traded.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.12 at $15.60, with 582,909 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.03. PLTR's current last sale is 124.8% of the target price of $12.5.

