Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 15, 2022 : BBBY, SQQQ, TQQQ, IS, FCEL, AMC, NIO, UL, TRQ, LI, CCL, AAPL

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -60.2 to 13,505.67. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 46,552,816 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is +1.86 at $14.81, with 4,784,851 shares traded. BBBY's current last sale is 370.25% of the target price of $4.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.28 at $34.57, with 2,393,928 shares traded. This represents a 22.81% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.3 at $37.68, with 1,787,038 shares traded. This represents a 76.74% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ironSource Ltd. (IS) is +0.47 at $4.48, with 957,704 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IS is in the "buy range".



FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) is +0.19 at $5.30, with 801,629 shares traded. FCEL's current last sale is 106% of the target price of $5.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -0.36 at $24.08, with 785,079 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.19. AMC's current last sale is 481.6% of the target price of $5.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.41 at $20.70, with 717,690 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/17/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2022.



Unilever PLC (UL) is -0.4 at $47.38, with 710,121 shares traded.



Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ) is -4.76 at $21.49, with 676,979 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TRQ is in the "buy range".



Li Auto Inc. (LI) is -1.89 at $30.60, with 623,025 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LI is in the "strong buy range".



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.1 at $10.62, with 604,749 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 78.67% of the target price of $13.5.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.66 at $171.44, with 532,730 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.36. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.