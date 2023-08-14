Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 14, 2023 : AMC, APE, X, SQQQ, TSLA, TQQQ, NIO, TSLL, CLF, QQQ, PLTR, NVDA

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -18.5 to 15,009.57. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 69,057,867 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -1.78 at $3.48, with 10,123,620 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.02. AMC's current last sale is 190.68% of the target price of $1.825.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (APE) is +0.39 at $2.17, with 8,500,646 shares traded.



United States Steel Corporation (X) is +6.28 at $29.00, with 3,421,700 shares traded. X's current last sale is 116% of the target price of $25.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.04 at $19.55, with 2,757,873 shares traded. This represents a 19.35% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -6.77 at $235.88, with 1,988,203 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.22. TSLA's current last sale is 89.86% of the target price of $262.5.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.06 at $39.03, with 1,835,864 shares traded. This represents a 142.42% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.45 at $12.45, with 927,407 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 95.77% of the target price of $13.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL) is -0.63 at $14.58, with 916,355 shares traded. This represents a 214.22% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) is -0.04 at $14.65, with 587,084 shares traded. CLF's current last sale is 77.11% of the target price of $19.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.24 at $366.00, with 541,228 shares traded. This represents a 43.95% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.069 at $15.34, with 525,406 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.03. PLTR's current last sale is 122.73% of the target price of $12.5.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -1.6847 at $406.87, with 417,892 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

