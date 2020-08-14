Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 14, 2020 : BTI, SWN, RKT, SQQQ, MESO, IQ, UL, DKNG, TLC, AAL, NIO, BEKE
The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 29.06 to 11,207.43. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 15,594,984 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:
British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) is -0.46 at $33.38, with 2,790,618 shares traded. BTI's current last sale is 78.73% of the target price of $42.4.
Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) is +0.03 at $2.95, with 2,315,087 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.04. SWN's current last sale is 90.77% of the target price of $3.25.
Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) is +1.82 at $20.56, with 1,657,943 shares traded. RKT's current last sale is 114.22% of the target price of $18.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.05 at $5.40, with 1,378,918 shares traded. This represents a 1.69% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Mesoblast Limited (MESO) is +6.38 at $18.19, with 1,346,297 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MESO is in the "buy range".
iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) is -2.38 at $19.30, with 1,115,895 shares traded. IQ's current last sale is 85.4% of the target price of $22.6.
Unilever PLC (UL) is -0.53 at $59.38, with 751,270 shares traded. UL's current last sale is 95.77% of the target price of $62.
DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) is -2.15 at $33.90, with 649,600 shares traded. GlobeNewswire Reports: DraftKings Reports Strong Q2 Revenue Despite Limited Sports Calendar
Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (TLC) is +4.74 at $9.85, with 648,788 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TLC is in the "strong buy range".
American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is -0.12 at $13.18, with 514,538 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $-1.62. AAL's current last sale is 109.83% of the target price of $12.
NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.12 at $13.24, with 496,980 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 115.13% of the target price of $11.5.
KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) is -3.54 at $33.90, with 339,019 shares traded.
