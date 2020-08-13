Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 13, 2020 : VRT, SQQQ, QGEN, CCL, FUTU, AAL, QQQ, ADVM, TSLA, NVS, NIO, NOK

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 28.11 to 11,185.83. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 16,932,178 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Vertiv Holdings, LLC (VRT) is +0.28 at $16.04, with 815,337 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VRT is in the "strong buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.01 at $5.47, with 756,314 shares traded. This represents a 2.43% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Qiagen N.V. (QGEN) is +0.48 at $48.90, with 724,295 shares traded. QGEN's current last sale is 135.83% of the target price of $36.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.09 at $15.10, with 649,239 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 94.38% of the target price of $16.



Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) is +1.79 at $37.35, with 547,701 shares traded.



American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is -0.34 at $13.20, with 504,424 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $-1.62. AAL's current last sale is 110% of the target price of $12.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.34 at $272.20, with 503,591 shares traded. This represents a 65.04% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (ADVM) is -2.25 at $12.65, with 496,298 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for ADVM is 14.200308; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +65.7 at $1,620.46, with 464,463 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.68. TSLA's current last sale is 179.06% of the target price of $905.



Novartis AG (NVS) is +0.69 at $85.62, with 457,773 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVS is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.08 at $13.28, with 347,335 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 257.86% of the target price of $5.15.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.03 at $5.02, with 270,405 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".

