Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 12, 2022 : TQQQ, SQQQ, AMC, MSFT, PBR, SAIL, NIO, HLN, BABA, AMZN, RIVN, QQQ

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 59.74 to 13,351.73. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 49,989,893 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.48 at $36.43, with 2,133,903 shares traded. This represents a 70.87% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.45 at $35.89, with 1,811,043 shares traded. This represents a 27.5% increase from its 52 Week Low.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +1.02 at $26.48, with 1,231,273 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.19. AMC's current last sale is 529.6% of the target price of $5.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +1.5699 at $288.59, with 1,216,089 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.68. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) is +0.1299 at $12.63, with 1,169,574 shares traded. PBR's current last sale is 76.55% of the target price of $16.5.



SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SAIL) is +0.84 at $65.17, with 1,121,085 shares traded. SAIL's current last sale is 100.26% of the target price of $65.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.34 at $20.48, with 982,995 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Haleon plc (HLN) is +0.32 at $6.61, with 937,907 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -2.82 at $92.05, with 803,030 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +1.05 at $141.69, with 749,342 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.24. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) is +0.47 at $39.42, with 668,045 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RIVN is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +1.52 at $325.60, with 646,544 shares traded. This represents a 20.92% increase from its 52 Week Low.

