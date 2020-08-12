Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 12, 2020 : ABUS, MRNA, NIO, JMIA, AAL, SQQQ, NOK, GE, CCL, OSTK, QQQ, NCLH

Pre-Market
Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 12, 2020

Nasdaq.com
The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 87.78 to 10,963.86. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 13,545,706 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) is +0.48 at $3.92, with 1,827,096 shares traded. ABUS's current last sale is 87.11% of the target price of $4.5.

Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) is +6.28 at $75.25, with 1,539,185 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRNA is in the "buy range".

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.36 at $13.35, with 1,340,685 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 259.22% of the target price of $5.15.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) is -3.05 at $13.32, with 1,295,531 shares traded. Business Wire Reports: Jumia Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is +0.46 at $14.19, with 1,150,124 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $-1.62. AAL's current last sale is 118.25% of the target price of $12.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.17 at $5.77, with 751,117 shares traded. This represents a 8.05% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.08 at $5.04, with 651,212 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".

General Electric Company (GE) is +0.08 at $6.81, with 500,324 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GE is in the "buy range".

Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.4401 at $16.26, with 436,653 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 101.63% of the target price of $16.

Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) is -6.15 at $85.85, with 428,649 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for OSTK is in the "strong buy range".

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +2.52 at $267.71, with 392,308 shares traded. This represents a 62.32% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is +0.61 at $16.25, with 334,583 shares traded. NCLH's current last sale is 101.56% of the target price of $16.

