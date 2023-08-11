Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 11, 2023 : ETON, SQQQ, ACHR, TSAT, TQQQ, NIO, TSLA, IONQ, MPW, PLTR, LCID, BABA

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -53.6 to 15,075.24. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 75,030,093 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ETON) is +0.88 at $3.48, with 4,452,636 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for ETON is 8.874283; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.1 at $19.23, with 2,306,309 shares traded. This represents a 17.4% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) is +1.23 at $7.06, with 2,250,792 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ACHR is in the "buy range".



Telesat Corporation (TSAT) is +3.1 at $11.55, with 1,819,570 shares traded.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.2 at $39.69, with 1,807,434 shares traded. This represents a 146.52% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.41 at $12.84, with 1,153,618 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 98.77% of the target price of $13.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -1.59 at $243.75, with 873,029 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.22. TSLA's current last sale is 92.86% of the target price of $262.5.



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is +1.01 at $15.20, with 523,624 shares traded. IONQ's current last sale is 152% of the target price of $10.



Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) is -0.2901 at $7.84, with 511,848 shares traded. MPW's current last sale is 68.17% of the target price of $11.5.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.12 at $15.29, with 456,640 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.03. PLTR's current last sale is 122.32% of the target price of $12.5.



Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is -0.08 at $6.70, with 451,908 shares traded. LCID's current last sale is 74.44% of the target price of $9.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -1.99 at $97.22, with 432,671 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".

