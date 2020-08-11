Pre-Market
NIO

Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 11, 2020 : NIO, AAL, CCL, NCLH, SQQQ, INO, UAL, TTOO, DAL, KODK, QQQ, OXY

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -22.05 to 11,063.12. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 22,314,478 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +1.44 at $15.65, with 9,116,683 shares traded. GlobeNewswire Reports: NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is +1.05 at $15.05, with 4,978,974 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $-1.62. AAL's current last sale is 125.42% of the target price of $12.

Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +1.0498 at $16.49, with 1,986,515 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 103.06% of the target price of $16.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is +1.2801 at $16.41, with 1,786,683 shares traded. NCLH's current last sale is 96.53% of the target price of $17.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.04 at $5.66, with 1,297,881 shares traded. This represents a 5.99% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) is -2.05 at $16.94, with 1,132,499 shares traded. INO's current last sale is 70.58% of the target price of $24.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) is +2.39 at $39.93, with 1,047,674 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $-7.32. UAL's current last sale is 90.75% of the target price of $44.

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (TTOO) is +0.11 at $2.21, with 868,274 shares traded. GlobeNewswire Reports: T2 Biosystems Announces Withdrawal of Proxy Statement Proposal to Amend Its Certificate of Incorporation to Authorize a Possible Reverse Stock Split

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) is +1.51 at $30.85, with 862,761 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $-3.03. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DAL is in the "buy range".

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) is +0.6698 at $11.40, with 855,236 shares traded.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.51 at $269.80, with 725,110 shares traded. This represents a 63.58% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is -0.15 at $16.33, with 629,290 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.52. OXY's current last sale is 85.95% of the target price of $19.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NIO AAL CCL NCLH SQQQ INO UAL TTOO DAL KODK QQQ

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Explore Pre-Market

    Explore

    Most Popular