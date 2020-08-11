Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 11, 2020 : NIO, AAL, CCL, NCLH, SQQQ, INO, UAL, TTOO, DAL, KODK, QQQ, OXY

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -22.05 to 11,063.12. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 22,314,478 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +1.44 at $15.65, with 9,116,683 shares traded. GlobeNewswire Reports: NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results



American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is +1.05 at $15.05, with 4,978,974 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $-1.62. AAL's current last sale is 125.42% of the target price of $12.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +1.0498 at $16.49, with 1,986,515 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 103.06% of the target price of $16.



Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is +1.2801 at $16.41, with 1,786,683 shares traded. NCLH's current last sale is 96.53% of the target price of $17.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.04 at $5.66, with 1,297,881 shares traded. This represents a 5.99% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) is -2.05 at $16.94, with 1,132,499 shares traded. INO's current last sale is 70.58% of the target price of $24.



United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) is +2.39 at $39.93, with 1,047,674 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $-7.32. UAL's current last sale is 90.75% of the target price of $44.



T2 Biosystems, Inc. (TTOO) is +0.11 at $2.21, with 868,274 shares traded. GlobeNewswire Reports: T2 Biosystems Announces Withdrawal of Proxy Statement Proposal to Amend Its Certificate of Incorporation to Authorize a Possible Reverse Stock Split



Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) is +1.51 at $30.85, with 862,761 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $-3.03. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DAL is in the "buy range".



Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) is +0.6698 at $11.40, with 855,236 shares traded.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.51 at $269.80, with 725,110 shares traded. This represents a 63.58% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is -0.15 at $16.33, with 629,290 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.52. OXY's current last sale is 85.95% of the target price of $19.

