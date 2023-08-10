Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 10, 2023 : CPRI, INTC, SQQQ, TQQQ, BABA, TPR, WFC, PLTR, NKE, QQQ, TSLA, TNGX

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 102.67 to 15,204.38. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 47,279,861 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) is +19.99 at $54.60, with 7,294,329 shares traded. CPRI's current last sale is 111.43% of the target price of $49.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.42 at $34.70, with 4,120,593 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.03. INTC's current last sale is 99.14% of the target price of $35.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.41 at $18.79, with 3,322,551 shares traded. This represents a 14.71% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.85 at $40.56, with 3,288,539 shares traded. This represents a 151.93% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +3.2 at $98.05, with 2,973,980 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Alibaba to Reorganize E-commerce Businesses to Boost Growth — Report



Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) is -2.34 at $38.90, with 1,666,024 shares traded.TPR is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/17/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.96 per share, which represents a 78 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is +0.13 at $43.85, with 1,245,576 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.24. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WFC is in the "buy range".



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.0088 at $15.26, with 1,150,943 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 152.59% of the target price of $10.



Nike, Inc. (NKE) is +0.44 at $110.13, with 1,029,228 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NKE is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +2.79 at $370.70, with 986,593 shares traded. This represents a 45.8% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +1.13 at $243.32, with 892,604 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.22. TSLA's current last sale is 92.69% of the target price of $262.5.



Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (TNGX) is -1.11 at $6.70, with 856,283 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for TNGX is 15.00048; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.