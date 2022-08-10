Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 10, 2022 : FWONK, TQQQ, SQQQ, RDBX, BBBY, POST, TWTR, QQQ, RBLX, AMC, NIO, NOK

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 295.1 to 13,303.27. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 42,947,212 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Liberty Media Corporation (FWONK) is unchanged at $66.20, with 3,087,098 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for FWONK is 16.118693; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.57 at $34.30, with 2,799,349 shares traded. This represents a 60.88% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.61 at $38.41, with 2,477,593 shares traded. This represents a 36.45% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX) is -0.7312 at $2.77, with 1,875,025 shares traded.RDBX is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/12/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.64 per share, which represents a 99,900 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is -0.01 at $9.78, with 1,450,437 shares traded. BBBY's current last sale is 244.5% of the target price of $4.



Post Holdings, Inc. (POST) is unchanged at $90.30, with 1,107,902 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for POST is in the "buy range".



Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is +1.46 at $44.29, with 888,341 shares traded. TWTR's current last sale is 103% of the target price of $43.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +1.74 at $318.82, with 871,323 shares traded. This represents a 18.4% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Roblox Corporation (RBLX) is -6.9501 at $40.40, with 817,382 shares traded. RBLX's current last sale is 103.59% of the target price of $39.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -0.44 at $22.01, with 627,470 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.19. AMC's current last sale is 440.2% of the target price of $5.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.14 at $19.03, with 572,424 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.06 at $5.14, with 442,851 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".

