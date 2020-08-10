Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 10, 2020 : MCRB, KODK, BMY~, NIO, AAL, TWTR, AAPL, RKT, SQQQ, DOYU, OMER, JMIA

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 14.36 to 11,153.75. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 17,890,397 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (MCRB) is +11.96 at $16.60, with 7,280,408 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for MCRB is 7.593035; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) is -5.92 at $8.96, with 3,153,559 shares traded.



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY~) is -0.05 at $3.50, with 1,311,430 shares traded.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.41 at $13.83, with 1,099,827 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/11/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.35 per share, which represents a -45 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is +0.2402 at $13.27, with 711,717 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $-1.62. AAL's current last sale is 110.59% of the target price of $12.



Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is +0.86 at $38.00, with 670,981 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.09. TWTR's current last sale is 105.56% of the target price of $36.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +5.75 at $450.20, with 458,863 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.73. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) is -0.15 at $24.75, with 447,920 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is unchanged at $5.54, with 390,077 shares traded. This represents a 3.75% increase from its 52 Week Low.



DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) is +1.48 at $16.75, with 367,052 shares traded. PR Newswire Reports: Huya Announces Receipt of Preliminary Non-Binding Proposal from Tencent



Omeros Corporation (OMER) is +7.87 at $22.00, with 359,820 shares traded.OMER is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/13/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.54 per share, which represents a -29 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) is +1.59 at $20.85, with 353,062 shares traded.JMIA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/12/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.6 per share, which represents a 99,900 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

