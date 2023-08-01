Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 1, 2023 : TUP, AMSC, QBTS, NKLA, UBER, NIO, SQQQ, PLTR, TQQQ, NCLH, SOFI, KDNY

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -71.56 to 15,685.44. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 49,462,023 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) is +0.97 at $5.24, with 8,482,039 shares traded.TUP is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/2/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.08 per share, which represents a 41 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) is +5.93 at $16.01, with 8,265,586 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMSC is in the "strong buy range".



D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is +0.42 at $2.52, with 7,410,477 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QBTS is in the "strong buy range".



Nikola Corporation (NKLA) is +0.28 at $2.95, with 7,136,064 shares traded.NKLA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/3/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.27 per share, which represents a -41 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is +1.07 at $50.53, with 4,788,963 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.01. Smarter Analyst Reports: Uber Launches Holiday Hub; Street Says Buy



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.36 at $14.94, with 3,815,713 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 127.15% of the target price of $11.75.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.31 at $17.22, with 2,756,531 shares traded. This represents a 5.13% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.29 at $19.55, with 2,266,415 shares traded.PLTR is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/7/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.01 per share, which represents a -9 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.76 at $44.55, with 2,092,805 shares traded. This represents a 176.71% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is -1.9 at $20.17, with 1,884,325 shares traded. NCLH's current last sale is 122.24% of the target price of $16.5.



SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) is -0.35 at $11.10, with 1,651,007 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (KDNY) is +1.12 at $40.30, with 1,051,973 shares traded. KDNY's current last sale is 100.75% of the target price of $40.

