Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 1, 2022 : TQQQ, CYAD, SQQQ, NIO, SIGA, SNTI, KGC, CMRX, BABA, F, LMND, CCL

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -26.59 to 12,921.38. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 37,128,094 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.22 at $33.14, with 2,362,354 shares traded. This represents a 55.44% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Celyad Oncology SA (CYAD) is +0.72 at $2.43, with 2,307,232 shares traded.CYAD is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/5/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2022.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.2701 at $40.10, with 2,232,433 shares traded. This represents a 42.45% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.62 at $20.35, with 1,764,305 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) is +1.55 at $18.74, with 1,412,800 shares traded.SIGA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/4/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2022.



Senti Biosciences, Inc. (SNTI) is -0.67 at $2.46, with 1,201,874 shares traded.



Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) is +0.01 at $3.42, with 979,061 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KGC is in the "buy range".



Chimerix, Inc. (CMRX) is +0.15 at $2.34, with 849,668 shares traded.CMRX is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/4/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.24 per share, which represents a -21 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +0.9301 at $90.30, with 688,633 shares traded.BABA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/4/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.83 per share, which represents a 216 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.08 at $14.77, with 609,995 shares traded. F's current last sale is 86.88% of the target price of $17.



Lemonade, Inc. (LMND) is -0.05 at $18.80, with 465,948 shares traded.LMND is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/8/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -1.36 per share, which represents a -90 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.06 at $9.00, with 425,105 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 66.67% of the target price of $13.5.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.