Pre-Market
TQQQ

Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 1, 2022 : TQQQ, CYAD, SQQQ, NIO, SIGA, SNTI, KGC, CMRX, BABA, F, LMND, CCL

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -26.59 to 12,921.38. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 37,128,094 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.22 at $33.14, with 2,362,354 shares traded. This represents a 55.44% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Celyad Oncology SA (CYAD) is +0.72 at $2.43, with 2,307,232 shares traded.CYAD is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/5/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2022.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.2701 at $40.10, with 2,232,433 shares traded. This represents a 42.45% increase from its 52 Week Low.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.62 at $20.35, with 1,764,305 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".

SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) is +1.55 at $18.74, with 1,412,800 shares traded.SIGA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/4/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2022.

Senti Biosciences, Inc. (SNTI) is -0.67 at $2.46, with 1,201,874 shares traded.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) is +0.01 at $3.42, with 979,061 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KGC is in the "buy range".

Chimerix, Inc. (CMRX) is +0.15 at $2.34, with 849,668 shares traded.CMRX is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/4/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.24 per share, which represents a -21 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +0.9301 at $90.30, with 688,633 shares traded.BABA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/4/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.83 per share, which represents a 216 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.08 at $14.77, with 609,995 shares traded. F's current last sale is 86.88% of the target price of $17.

Lemonade, Inc. (LMND) is -0.05 at $18.80, with 465,948 shares traded.LMND is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/8/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -1.36 per share, which represents a -90 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.06 at $9.00, with 425,105 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 66.67% of the target price of $13.5.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TQQQ CYAD SQQQ NIO SIGA SNTI KGC CMRX BABA F LMND CC
Nasdaq N

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Get the latest stock market news, stock information & quotes, data analysis reports, as well as a general overview of the market landscape from Nasdaq.

Read Nasdaq.com's Bio

Explore Pre-Market

Explore

Most Popular