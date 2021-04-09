Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 9, 2021 : AFMD, NOK, GURE, SQQQ, CCL, FUBO, QQQ, AAPL, SOS, CLOV, GE, SOGO

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -34.92 to 13,723.59. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 21,622,869 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Affimed N.V. (AFMD) is +2.7 at $10.59, with 4,981,074 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AFMD is in the "strong buy range".



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.01 at $4.07, with 3,722,472 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 83.92% of the target price of $4.85.



Gulf Resources, Inc. (GURE) is +1.03 at $5.68, with 1,798,970 shares traded.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.08 at $11.35, with 1,551,124 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.44 at $29.00, with 908,529 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 96.67% of the target price of $30.



fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) is +1.86 at $22.56, with 862,920 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FUBO is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.83 at $334.25, with 798,110 shares traded. This represents a 68.18% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.5 at $129.86, with 747,724 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



SOS Limited (SOS) is +0.11 at $5.41, with 684,036 shares traded.



Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) is -0.1 at $8.75, with 667,275 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CLOV is in the "buy range".



General Electric Company (GE) is +0.06 at $13.51, with 532,412 shares traded. GE's current last sale is 128.67% of the target price of $10.5.



Sogou Inc. (SOGO) is +0.48 at $8.70, with 461,345 shares traded. SOGO's current last sale is 138.1% of the target price of $6.3.

