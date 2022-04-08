Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 8, 2022 : TQQQ, SQQQ, MNTS, DIDI, NIO, QQQ, ZH, TWTR, SST, BILI, AAPL, F

Pre-Market
Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 8, 2022

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -2.68 to 14,529.13. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 14,588,669 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.35 at $54.40, with 1,627,173 shares traded. This represents a 37.51% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.2 at $35.54, with 1,137,742 shares traded. This represents a 26.25% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Momentus Inc. (MNTS) is -0.06 at $4.33, with 1,092,782 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MNTS is in the "strong buy range".

DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) is +0.04 at $2.62, with 841,199 shares traded. DIDI's current last sale is 16.79% of the target price of $15.6.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.05 at $20.31, with 728,761 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.68 at $354.78, with 651,568 shares traded. This represents a 12.27% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Zhihu Inc. (ZH) is +0.18 at $2.81, with 630,358 shares traded. ZH's current last sale is 28.38% of the target price of $9.9.

Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is -0.95 at $47.08, with 541,166 shares traded. TWTR's current last sale is 84.07% of the target price of $56.

System1, Inc. (SST) is +4.19 at $31.00, with 483,693 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SST is in the "strong buy range".

Bilibili Inc. (BILI) is -0.11 at $27.50, with 460,832 shares traded. BILI's current last sale is 40% of the target price of $68.75.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.38 at $172.52, with 415,127 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.05 at $15.01, with 388,710 shares traded. F's current last sale is 73.22% of the target price of $20.5.

