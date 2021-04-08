Pre-Market
Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 8, 2021 : IMMP, SOS, BPY, SQQQ, RICE, WYNN, APRE, ECOR, T, CCL, NIO, NOK

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 97.81 to 13,714.51. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 18,895,454 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Immutep Limited (IMMP) is +0.5 at $3.68, with 3,930,866 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IMMP is in the "strong buy range".

SOS Limited (SOS) is -0.31 at $5.47, with 3,112,311 shares traded.

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) is unchanged at $17.83, with 2,020,215 shares traded. BPY's current last sale is 11.28% of the target price of $158.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.27 at $11.37, with 1,264,967 shares traded. This represents a -1.22% decrease from its 52 Week Low.

Rice Acquisition Corp. (RICE) is +1.65 at $11.75, with 1,059,833 shares traded.

Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) is +0.82 at $133.50, with 980,720 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WYNN is in the "buy range".

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (APRE) is +0.86 at $5.70, with 803,449 shares traded. APRE's current last sale is 95% of the target price of $6.

electroCore, Inc. (ECOR) is +0.33 at $2.29, with 791,817 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ECOR is in the "strong buy range".

AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.04 at $30.37, with 614,290 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.77. T's current last sale is 101.23% of the target price of $30.

Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.3 at $29.30, with 469,539 shares traded.CCL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/9/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Feb2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -1.66 per share, which represents a 22 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.46 at $37.73, with 466,287 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 62.88% of the target price of $60.

Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.04 at $4.09, with 440,903 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 84.33% of the target price of $4.85.

