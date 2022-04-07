Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 7, 2022 : MNTS, HPQ, TQQQ, SQQQ, CDK, TISI, QQQ, F, SOFI, NIO, TWTR, DIDI

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 20.68 to 14,519.56. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 34,407,696 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Momentus Inc. (MNTS) is +1.1 at $4.05, with 11,511,364 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MNTS is in the "strong buy range".



HP Inc. (HPQ) is +4.09 at $39.00, with 2,127,509 shares traded. HPQ's current last sale is 112.23% of the target price of $34.75.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.04 at $53.66, with 1,906,916 shares traded. This represents a 35.64% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.04 at $36.02, with 1,623,177 shares traded. This represents a 27.96% increase from its 52 Week Low.



CDK Global, Inc. (CDK) is +5.51 at $54.50, with 1,502,682 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CDK is in the "buy range".



Team, Inc. (TISI) is +0.2 at $2.93, with 1,060,566 shares traded.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.05 at $353.21, with 966,863 shares traded. This represents a 11.78% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.25 at $15.14, with 964,620 shares traded. F's current last sale is 73.85% of the target price of $20.5.



SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) is -0.32 at $8.43, with 906,624 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SOFI is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.17 at $21.51, with 573,937 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is +0.12 at $50.89, with 541,117 shares traded. TWTR's current last sale is 90.88% of the target price of $56.



DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) is unchanged at $2.60, with 513,393 shares traded. DIDI's current last sale is 16.67% of the target price of $15.6.

