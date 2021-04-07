Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 7, 2021 : SOS, EBON, SQQQ, RMO, XL, NOK, CCL, HYLN, VIAC, AAPL, FGEN, CAN

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -7.2 to 13,571.26. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 11,608,784 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



SOS Limited (SOS) is +1.415 at $5.92, with 22,991,131 shares traded.



Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) is +0.08 at $5.61, with 1,885,501 shares traded.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.02 at $11.76, with 1,162,432 shares traded. This represents a 2.17% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Romeo Power, Inc. (RMO) is -1.09 at $11.71, with 1,055,951 shares traded. RMO's current last sale is 97.58% of the target price of $12.



XL Fleet Corp. (XL) is +0.65 at $9.01, with 881,460 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XL is in the "strong buy range".



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.05 at $4.05, with 830,665 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 83.51% of the target price of $4.85.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.63 at $29.23, with 806,206 shares traded.CCL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/9/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Feb2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -1.66 per share, which represents a 22 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) is +0.96 at $11.82, with 729,134 shares traded. HYLN's current last sale is 59.1% of the target price of $20.



ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) is +0.6901 at $45.04, with 725,627 shares traded. VIAC's current last sale is 92.87% of the target price of $48.5.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.09 at $126.30, with 380,455 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



FibroGen, Inc (FGEN) is -10.14 at $24.50, with 375,243 shares traded. FGEN's current last sale is 50% of the target price of $49.



Canaan Inc. (CAN) is -0.9501 at $18.30, with 361,661 shares traded.

